SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) PT Raised to $9.00

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STKL. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.40.

SunOpta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. SunOpta has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $8.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 22.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $181.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.10 million. Analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brian W. Kocher purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunOpta

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STKL. Swiss National Bank increased its position in SunOpta by 8.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SunOpta by 27.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 93,798 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in SunOpta by 4.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SunOpta by 81.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

Featured Stories

