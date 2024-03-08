Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) PT Raised to $20.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SG. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of Sweetgreen stock opened at $18.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50. Sweetgreen has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $19.27.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.04 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sweetgreen will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Sweetgreen news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 10,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $123,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 432,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $52,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,987,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 10,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $123,456.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 432,393 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,080 shares of company stock worth $1,703,669 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 394.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

