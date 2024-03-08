Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives $34.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNDX shares. StockNews.com raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

SNDX stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $25.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.13.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $533,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,335,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,687,000 after buying an additional 718,051 shares during the period.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

