Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Synopsys worth $75,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter worth $30,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,181. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total transaction of $5,726,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,453,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,586 shares of company stock valued at $19,868,728 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $583.35 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $350.58 and a 1 year high of $629.38. The stock has a market cap of $88.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.25, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $540.44 and a 200-day moving average of $509.67.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.60.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

