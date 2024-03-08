T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Holdings Lifted by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $164.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.08. The company has a market cap of $195.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $1,072,985.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,414,297.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,037,921 shares of company stock valued at $656,929,213. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Raymond James raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.93.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

