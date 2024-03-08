T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,342 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $29,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Softbank Group CORP. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the second quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,019,677,000 after buying an additional 3,566,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,733,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,435,452,000 after buying an additional 874,192 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,801,442,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after buying an additional 1,742,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,675,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,074,920,000 after acquiring an additional 45,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 1.8 %

TMUS stock opened at $164.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $168.64. The company has a market capitalization of $195.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $1,072,985.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,414,297.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.23, for a total transaction of $31,815,159.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 685,252,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,853,845,720.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $1,072,985.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,414,297.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,037,921 shares of company stock valued at $656,929,213 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

