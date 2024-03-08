Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.84

Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.84 and last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 87629 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Target Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $870.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the third quarter worth about $862,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $5,582,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $9,378,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 290.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 133,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 99,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 13,213.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,331,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,143,000 after buying an additional 1,321,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

