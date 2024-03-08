Target (NYSE:TGT) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.700-2.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Target also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.600-9.600 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. Guggenheim upped their target price on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Target from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC raised Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $178.38.

Target Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TGT opened at $171.47 on Friday. Target has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $175.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.25 and a 200-day moving average of $130.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

