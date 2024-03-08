Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 39,883 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 56,858 shares.The stock last traded at $40.75 and had previously closed at $41.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TARO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 2.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.99.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.26. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARO. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,128,000 after purchasing an additional 17,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

