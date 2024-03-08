Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives $5.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.71.

TSHA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Institutional Trading of Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Down 7.0 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 2,035.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,527,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,508,000 after acquiring an additional 23,378,974 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth about $58,373,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth about $53,382,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,195,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,966,000 after acquiring an additional 867,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,355,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,709,000 after acquiring an additional 430,555 shares during the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $2.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.31. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.89.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

