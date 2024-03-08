TD Securities Boosts Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$25.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TPZ. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$26.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$27.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.50 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Topaz Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.63.

TSE TPZ opened at C$20.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56. The firm has a market cap of C$3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 65.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.35. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of C$17.76 and a 52 week high of C$22.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. This is a boost from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 387.50%.

In related news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.13 per share, with a total value of C$108,781.80. Company insiders own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

