TD Securities Raises Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Price Target to C$3.75

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.90 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday.
Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
