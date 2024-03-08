TD Securities Raises Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Price Target to C$3.75

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.90 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of DML stock opened at C$2.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.28 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.33. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of C$1.28 and a 12 month high of C$2.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.91.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

