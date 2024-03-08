TD Securities Trims Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Target Price to C$6.50

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AX.UN. Laurentian downgraded Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AX.UN

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Stock Up 2.9 %

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE AX.UN opened at C$5.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$644.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.45. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 52-week low of C$5.51 and a 52-week high of C$8.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit’s payout ratio is presently -19.42%.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

(Get Free Report)

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.