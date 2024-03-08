TD Securities Trims Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Target Price to C$6.50

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AX.UN. Laurentian downgraded Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit’s payout ratio is presently -19.42%.
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.
