TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,684 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in TechTarget by 5.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 51.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 16.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 83.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of TechTarget from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of TechTarget from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of TechTarget from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

In other news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 13,666 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $440,045.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 53,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Steven Niemiec sold 13,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $438,177.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,311. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 13,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $440,045.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 53,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

TTGT stock opened at $30.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $882.77 million, a PE ratio of 193.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a current ratio of 10.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average is $30.79. TechTarget, Inc. has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $41.93.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. TechTarget had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

