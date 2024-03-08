Telsey Advisory Group Increases Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $785.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $750.00 to $785.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on COST. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $663.29.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $785.59 on Monday. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $466.80 and a 52-week high of $787.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $705.95 and a 200-day moving average of $623.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 15.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

In related news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at $148,306,297.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,194 shares of company stock valued at $10,420,927. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. United Bank grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

