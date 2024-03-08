Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) EVP Thomas W. Arnst Sells 17,000 Shares

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total value of $1,612,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,756.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
THC stock opened at $98.17 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $49.76 and a 52-week high of $100.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.51.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on THC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.27.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
