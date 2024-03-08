Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) EVP Thomas W. Arnst Sells 17,000 Shares

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total value of $1,612,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,756.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

THC stock opened at $98.17 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $49.76 and a 52-week high of $100.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on THC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.27.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

