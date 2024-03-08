Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Increased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $175.35 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.65%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

