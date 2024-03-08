The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 39.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,310,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866,488 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in AZEK were worth $38,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in AZEK by 35.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,468,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 155.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AZEK by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,989,000 after acquiring an additional 384,936 shares in the last quarter.

AZEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $49.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.92. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $240.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.12 million. Equities analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on AZEK from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.72.

Insider Activity at AZEK

In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $467,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,457,075.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $589,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,184,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,702,690.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $467,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,457,075.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $2,342,230. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Featured Articles

