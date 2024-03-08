The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,949 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,124 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of Boeing worth $88,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank raised its position in Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $203.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.88 billion, a PE ratio of -55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.45. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Edward Jones cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.