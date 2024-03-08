The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.92.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $68.17 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $120.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.27.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 39.37%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,198,371.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,616 shares of company stock valued at $11,181,109 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.