The Cigna Group’s (CI) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $372.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

CI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Cigna Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Cigna Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $392.00 price target (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $361.87.

Shares of CI opened at $342.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $347.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $320.87 and a 200-day moving average of $300.33.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total value of $690,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,203,606.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,000 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total transaction of $690,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,783 shares in the company, valued at $116,203,606.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,424 shares of company stock worth $20,347,634 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cigna Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

