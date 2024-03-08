The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) had its price target upped by TD Securities from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DSGX. Barclays raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.78.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DSGX

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $91.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.03. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $69.59 and a one year high of $93.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 68.35 and a beta of 0.94.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AtonRa Partners lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 26.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 51,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.