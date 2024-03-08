The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) PT Raised to $94.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DSGX. Barclays boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.78.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

DSGX stock opened at $91.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 68.35 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.03. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $69.59 and a one year high of $93.57.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.62 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,948,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,084 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at $92,571,000. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,381,000 after acquiring an additional 975,727 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at $66,482,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 547.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,058,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,677,000 after acquiring an additional 894,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

