The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Price Target to $26.00

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Element Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.24. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.05.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.43 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

In other Element Solutions news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $27,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Element Solutions news, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $32,712.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,109,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $27,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,110. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 85.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 47.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Element Solutions by 8,131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 370.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

