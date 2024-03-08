The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target to $161.00

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $141.00 to $161.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

JBL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.75.

JBL stock opened at $154.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. Jabil has a 52-week low of $74.16 and a 52-week high of $155.97.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jabil will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.46%.

In other news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $8,285,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $511,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,755,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,658 shares of company stock worth $7,011,771 in the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,070,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,919,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,429 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,857 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 71.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,893 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Jabil by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,392,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,236,000 after purchasing an additional 36,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Jabil by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after purchasing an additional 127,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

