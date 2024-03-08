The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 86,422 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 578,590 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,422 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $73,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.80.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $117.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $136.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.98%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

