The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 303,697 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,548,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,697 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $71,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 9.4% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 159,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 1.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 617,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,296,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 4.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 540,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,189,000 after acquiring an additional 21,789 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 13.4% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 923,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,996,000 after acquiring an additional 109,300 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 5.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,299,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,385,000 after acquiring an additional 61,861 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIL. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.65.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $34.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average is $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.35 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

