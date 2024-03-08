The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $69.06 Million Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 995,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,089 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Hologic were worth $69,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,616,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,077,000 after acquiring an additional 69,494 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,426,000 after purchasing an additional 69,276 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 186.7% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 38,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 25,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,101,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $76.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.70 and a 200 day moving average of $71.76. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $87.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOLX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.89.

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

