The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $71.17 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,217 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of Lam Research worth $71,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 56.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $811.68.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $994.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $853.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $736.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $467.02 and a 52 week high of $1,007.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,023 shares of company stock valued at $18,226,562. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

