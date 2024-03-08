The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $83.04 Million Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,147,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 609,269 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.41% of Rogers Communications worth $83,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $186,241,000 after buying an additional 455,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Trading Up 0.6 %

RCI opened at $44.43 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.96.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3742 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 122.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.