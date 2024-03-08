The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $98.73 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,049,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574,938 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $98,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $98.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.00 and a 200-day moving average of $96.21. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $100.98.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

