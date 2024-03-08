The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 65,122 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 65,122 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of United Parcel Service worth $93,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.1% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.0% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 287,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,744,000 after buying an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $715,000. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 257.6% in the third quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.8% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $153.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.96 and a 200 day moving average of $153.69. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 83.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.95.

Read Our Latest Report on United Parcel Service

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.