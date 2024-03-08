The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,644,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 272,455 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.19% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $71,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,952,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,414,000 after buying an additional 974,973 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 10.2% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 323,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 29,930 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 121.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 30,530 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 7.4% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,322,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,580,000 after purchasing an additional 91,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 40.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $33.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.50. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.28.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

AXTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.42.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

