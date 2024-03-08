The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 40.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,131,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,476,482 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Fortis were worth $81,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTS. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 78.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

Fortis Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of FTS stock opened at $40.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.06. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $46.28.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 7.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4382 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

Fortis Profile

(Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.