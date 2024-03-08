The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 103,984 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,495,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,984 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $101,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

WPM stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.76. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $52.76.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.