The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 29,680 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,086,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,680 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $87,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 141.1% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 81.0% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTIS opened at $96.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.01. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $97.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.56.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on OTIS. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Argus raised Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Otis Worldwide news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

