The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 72,075 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,152,970 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 72,075 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.41% of Barrick Gold worth $104,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 519,525 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $7,559,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $871,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Barrick Gold by 6.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,190,418 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $104,926,000 after purchasing an additional 461,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at about $14,550,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE GOLD opened at $15.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.07. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on GOLD shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Securities dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.05.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

