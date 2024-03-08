The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,135,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,594 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.40% of Brown & Brown worth $79,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE:BRO opened at $85.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.78. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.82 and a twelve month high of $86.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

