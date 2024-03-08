The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.33% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $91,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 510,953 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 685,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 452,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,459,000 after purchasing an additional 31,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $388.38 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $314.97 and a 52-week high of $392.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $382.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.89.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

