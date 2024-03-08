The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,123 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.23.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $110.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $115.19. The company has a market capitalization of $202.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 18.52%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

