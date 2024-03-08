ThredUp’s (TDUP) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ThredUp currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.67.

NASDAQ TDUP opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $193.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ThredUp has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $4.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.63.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $81.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.30 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 22.12% and a negative return on equity of 59.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ThredUp will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 30,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $64,745.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,710,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,902,402.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 30,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $64,745.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,710,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,902,402.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 11,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $26,359.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,128.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,780 shares of company stock valued at $116,652. Insiders own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ThredUp by 266.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15,083 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of ThredUp by 52,547.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,035 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 58.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

