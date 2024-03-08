Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Price Target Raised to $89.00 at Evercore ISI

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $87.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TDW. StockNews.com lowered Tidewater from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.25.

Shares of TDW opened at $79.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 1.17. Tidewater has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $86.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.20 and its 200-day moving average is $66.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). Tidewater had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $302.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tidewater will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 29th that permits the company to buyback $48.60 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 8,000 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $656,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,312 shares in the company, valued at $8,553,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tidewater news, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 8,000 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $656,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,553,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 19,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $1,597,991.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,976,208.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,462 shares of company stock valued at $3,716,739. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Tidewater by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Tidewater in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Tidewater by 36.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Tidewater by 2,732.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

