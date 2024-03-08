Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.25.

Tidewater Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:TDW opened at $79.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.93. Tidewater has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $86.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $302.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.46 million. Tidewater had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tidewater will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 29th that permits the company to buyback $48.60 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $656,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,553,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tidewater news, COO David E. Darling sold 17,821 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $1,462,747.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,055,514.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 8,000 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $656,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,553,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,462 shares of company stock worth $3,716,739 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tidewater

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tidewater by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

