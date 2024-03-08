Timothy Hoey Sells 3,300 Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Stock

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Hoey sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $23,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Timothy Hoey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, February 20th, Timothy Hoey sold 6,569 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $35,078.46.

On Friday, February 16th, Timothy Hoey sold 4,681 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $27,430.66.

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of TNYA opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $429.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average of $3.27. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $8.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TNYA shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

View Our Latest Report on TNYA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenaya Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 62.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.