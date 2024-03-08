Tobias Hestler Sells 23,564 Shares of Haleon plc (LON:HLN) Stock

Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Free Report) insider Tobias Hestler sold 23,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.18), for a total transaction of £77,525.56 ($98,395.18).

Haleon Stock Performance

Shares of Haleon stock opened at GBX 326.45 ($4.14) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 325.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 326.96. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of GBX 306.50 ($3.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 357.65 ($4.54). The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.66. The company has a market cap of £30.13 billion and a PE ratio of 2,967.73.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a GBX 4.20 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from Haleon’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,454.55%.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

