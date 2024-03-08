Toro Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,176 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,709% compared to the average daily volume of 65 put options.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of Toro stock opened at $88.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Toro has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $117.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Toro’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Toro Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Toro

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $93,007.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $729,874. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Toro by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Toro by 37.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Toro by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Toro by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,558,000 after acquiring an additional 23,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Toro by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Toro

(Get Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.