Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 10,729 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,729 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 22,522 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,310,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,409,000 after buying an additional 161,207 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 14,461 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 841.6% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,870.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,441 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,947 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.87.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $50.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day moving average of $53.75. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

