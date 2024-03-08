Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 1,986 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.38.

Xylem Trading Up 0.5 %

XYL stock opened at $126.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.58. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $128.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.94%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

