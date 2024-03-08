Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 34,760 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 79.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,515 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,760 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Halliburton by 56.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,133 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after acquiring an additional 120,734 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth $344,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 13.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,037,646 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $82,525,000 after purchasing an additional 235,906 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Halliburton by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,342,520 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $135,372,000 after acquiring an additional 44,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,869,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.73. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 23.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HAL shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HAL

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.