Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 331.4% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $198.24 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $202.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $98.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.83%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.26.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

